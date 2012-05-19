Investigators short on clues in deadly home invasion - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Investigators short on clues in deadly home invasion

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office doesn't have much to go on with the investigation of a deadly  home invasion Friday night. 

Sheriff's Deputies say a man kicked in the door of a home on McLeary Lane and forced his way in.  As the woman living in the home hid with her kids in a bedroom, she told investigators she heard two shots.

During a physical struggle, deputies say the woman's boyfriend, 26-year-old Antonio Dixon was shot in the chest several times. Dixon was found dead in the back yard.

"He passed away just as rescue was getting there," said Capt. Allen Dailey with the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

The mother and her kids were not hurt.  Investigators say the intruder didn't take anything, even though they say they found cocaine in the house.  Investigators are not saying if the crime was related to drugs.

"This was just a random act of violence and we're trying to get a handle on it," said Dailey.

Investigators are releasing few details right now.  If you know anything that can help, call crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. 

Copyright 2012 WIS.  All rights reserved.

