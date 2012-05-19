Rubio set to headline SC GOP fundraising event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is scheduled to address South Carolina Republicans at their annual fundraising dinner.

Rubio is giving the keynote address on Saturday at the Silver Elephant dinner in Columbia.

Organizers say this year's event honors the party's heritage and inclusiveness. State party chairman Chad Connelly has said Rubio's willingness to stand up to President Barack Obama made him an ideal choice.

Former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential contender Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania gave the keynote address at last year's event.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.