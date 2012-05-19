Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting

WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) - Winnsboro Police said man is now in custody in connection with a deadly shooting on First Street Friday night.

Chief Freddie Lorick said Derekee Johnson is accused in the deadly of shooting 22-year-old Bobby McCloud. McCloud was found dead behind a vacant house shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Lorick said Johnson shot McCloud several times and ran from the scene. Johnson was arrested Saturday in Blythewood.

On Saturday, police searched the area around the scene and talked to neighbors.

"They observed him chasing the victim, shooting at him actually," said Lorick. "Finally catching up with him in the rear of the house and that's where they saw the victim go down."

"Both have criminal records," said Lorick.

Lorick said although Johnson is not in jail, they have a mug shot from two months ago when he was arrested for pulling a gun on someone at a Fairfield County restaurant.

Neighbors said neither Johnson nor McCloud lived in the Zion Hill neighborhood where the shooting occurred.  But they said both regularly hung out there, where children play.

"Some of these kids could have been hit, some of these older people could have been hit," said Lorick. "If you have people running your neighborhood and you know they just hang out. Please call us, if they don't live there they don't belong."

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety at 803-635-4511.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:02 AM EDT2018-06-08 08:02:13 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 08:01:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:48:26 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly