Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting

WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) - Winnsboro Police said man is now in custody in connection with a deadly shooting on First Street Friday night.
Chief Freddie Lorick said Derekee Johnson is accused in the deadly of shooting 22-year-old Bobby McCloud. McCloud was found dead behind a vacant house shortly after 7:00 p.m.
Lorick said Johnson shot McCloud several times and ran from the scene. Johnson was arrested Saturday in Blythewood.
On Saturday, police searched the area around the scene and talked to neighbors.
"They observed him chasing the victim, shooting at him actually," said Lorick. "Finally catching up with him in the rear of the house and that's where they saw the victim go down."
"Both have criminal records," said Lorick.
Lorick said although Johnson is not in jail, they have a mug shot from two months ago when he was arrested for pulling a gun on someone at a Fairfield County restaurant.
Neighbors said neither Johnson nor McCloud lived in the Zion Hill neighborhood where the shooting occurred. But they said both regularly hung out there, where children play.
"Some of these kids could have been hit, some of these older people could have been hit," said Lorick. "If you have people running your neighborhood and you know they just hang out. Please call us, if they don't live there they don't belong."
If you have any information about this case, please contact the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety at 803-635-4511.
