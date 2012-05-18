Gamecocks even up series against LSU

The Gamecocks and the LSU Tigers are tied at one game a piece following Friday's doubleheader at Carolina Stadium.

In game one, Michael Roth starts for USC and goes eight innings. He strikes out four, but gives up three runs.



LSU hitting star Jordy Snikeris gets three RBIs including a two-run shot in the 9th inning. The Gamecocks would give up the first game by a score of 5-2.

Hours later, the teams would return to the field for round two.

Trouble would start early for the Gamecocks in the first inning. Down 1-0, bases were loaded for Grant Dozar and he hits one to right center field. Luckily, Adam Matthews goes all the way to the wall to make a dramatic catch.

In the third inning, Alex Edward would lay down a bunt and Forrest Koumas would be unable to field it cleanly. Raph Rhymes would score and LSU was up 2-0.

USC would be down 3-0 in the sixth inning, but Christian Walker would help himself and two of his teammates get home with a big home run, putting the game back in reach for the Gamecocks.

Three batters later, Joey Pankake takes a shot to right center field and freshman catcher Grayson Greiner races home all the way from first base, giving USC the lead for the first time in the series at 4-3.

The Gamecocks would protect their lead and even extend it to one more run before finally putting the game away, 5-4.

Saturday's rubber match will be at 1 p.m. at Carolina Stadium.



Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

