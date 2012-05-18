2 SC companies announce ground beef recall

Those who bought into timeshare properties are quickly finding they were not the "investment" many were led to believe. Now hundreds are practically giving their timeshares away to get out from under the fees.

Timeshares are taking too much time to "dump"

More web browser companies are offering a "do not track" option to protect customers privacy.

How to make sure you're not "tracked" when you surf online

If you have a young child or pet, one of your worst fears is losing them. In today's high-tech world, there's now an app for keeping track of your loved ones.

Don't Waste Your Money: New ways to track missing child or pet

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford has redeemed a political career sidelined by scandal by winning his old congressional seat. Sanford defeated Elizabeth Colbert Busch Tuesday in the state's 1st Congressional District.

Election day is well underway as voters head to the polls to choose a new congressman or woman. Being a special election, polls are expected to be relatively busy, but election officials are not expecting

If you haven't used yours in a while it may be in jeopardy of falling in someone else's hands.

Have you set up a Yahoo id as a back up email address but haven't used it for a while? Where tonight there's a warning you need to know! Yahoo plans to recycle Yahoo user IDs that have been inactive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Two South Carolina companies are recalling nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef which possibly are contaminated with E.coli.

The South Carolina Meat Poultry Inspection Department announced the recall on Friday for products from Lancaster Frozen Foods in Lancaster and G&W Inc. in Hickory Grove.

Products subject to recall were produced between March 2 and May 11 at Lancaster Frozen Foods, and between March 2 and April 12 at G&W. The ground beef was delivered to stores in South Carolina, and from a wholesale distributor to General IGA in Walterboro.

"I have no reason to believe that the contamination had anything to do with the store itself," said Clyde Hoskins, Dir. State Poultry Inspection Dept.

The problem was discovered through the department's lab testing, which confirmed a positive result for E.coli in ground beef from Lancaster Frozen Foods.

No illnesses have been reported so far from consumption of the ground beef.

Individuals that may still have products on hand which include the words "Lancaster Frozen Foods" on the label can call G&W, Inc. at 803-925-2147.

For those wondering if they have this recalled meat, people need to look for the words "Lancaster Frozen Foods" on the label.

