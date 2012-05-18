2 SC companies announce ground beef recall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Two South Carolina companies are recalling nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef which possibly are contaminated with E.coli.
The South Carolina Meat Poultry Inspection Department announced the recall on Friday for products from Lancaster Frozen Foods in Lancaster and G&W Inc. in Hickory Grove.
Products subject to recall were produced between March 2 and May 11 at Lancaster Frozen Foods, and between March 2 and April 12 at G&W. The ground beef was delivered to stores in South Carolina, and from a wholesale distributor to General IGA in Walterboro.
"I have no reason to believe that the
contamination had anything to do with the store itself," said Clyde Hoskins,
Dir. State Poultry Inspection Dept.
The problem was discovered through the department's lab testing, which confirmed a positive result for E.coli in ground beef from Lancaster Frozen Foods.
No illnesses have been reported so far from consumption of the ground beef.
Individuals that may still have products on hand which include the words "Lancaster Frozen Foods" on the label can call G&W, Inc. at 803-925-2147.
For those wondering if they have this
recalled meat, people need to look for the words "Lancaster Frozen
Foods" on the label.
