Broken utility pole closes Knox Abbott Dr.

A broken utility pole has Knox Abbott Dr. partially closed while crews work to clear the roadway.

Fire crews were called to the 900 block of Knox Abbott Dr. around 12:30 p.m. because power lines were on the roadway.

The eastbound lanes are closed between 9th St. and 12th St. Traffic is being allowed to pass in the westbound lanes.

It is unknown what caused the pole to break.

