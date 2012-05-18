Woman battling cancer wins the lottery

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Sumter woman who is being treated for cancer won $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5.

She told lottery officials before going to bed she checked her lottery ticket online for Wednesday night's drawing.

The woman stayed up all night wondering if the numbers she picked (7, 22, 24, 30, and 31), like her brother's birth date and the age she was when she had her first born, were in fact worth $200,000.

