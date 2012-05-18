Stolen vehicle leads to drug bust

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested two men, seized four weapons, drugs and nearly $25,000 in cash following a search warrant Wednesday, according to sheriff's deputies.

Deputies say officers went to an address on Old Number Six Highway in reference to a 2012 Cadillac Escalade, currently registered in four states, with an altered vehicle identification number.

When officers approached the residence, they could smell a distinct odor coming from the location, the report stated.

Click here to read full story