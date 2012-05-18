SC unemployment down again to 8.8% in April

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina's unemployment rate has dropped for a ninth straight month.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday the state's jobless rate was 8.8% in April, down from 8.9% the month before.

The state added 13,500 jobs last month, with most coming in the leisure and hospitality industries. The only sector to see a decrease in jobs was government.

South Carolina's unemployment rate peaked in January 2010 at 12.5%, and the 8.8% rate in April was the lowest in more than three years. The jobless rate in the state was 9.8% in April 2011.

Marion County maintained the state's highest unemployment rate at 16.8%, while Greenville County had the lowest rate at 7%.

