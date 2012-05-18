Driver charged with DUI after crashing car through pub

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a woman with DUI after the car she was driving crashed through a restaurant on Bush River Road Thursday night.

Troopers say 73-year-old Ellon Williams was attempting to leave the One More Grill and Pub around 10:18 p.m. when her car slammed into the building. Williams told investigators she thought she had her car in reverse, but she actually had it in drive.



The owner, Rebecca Stallings, says about 30 people were inside and had just finished singing karaoke when Williams' 1989 Mercedes-Benz slammed right through two plate glass windows and came to rest inside the building.

Stallings said three people were taken to the hospital and have since been treated and released. She said it was an "act of God" that nobody was killed.

Lin Shelton, a regular at the bar, lost a tooth and picked up a limp.

"It sounded like an explosion," Shelton described. "My back was turned so my instinct was just jump in the air because I felt stuff coming toward me, and it clipped me in the leg, threw me up in the air."

Shelton managed to escape through a back door, but ran back in to help free one of his friends pinned between the wall and pool table.

Rebecca and her husband, Dwight, have been in business at that location for 13 years. They do plan to re-open.

Williams bonded out of jail on Friday.



