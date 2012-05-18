Driver charged with DUI after crashing car through pub

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a woman with DUI after the car she was driving crashed through a restaurant on Bush River Road Thursday night.
Troopers say 73-year-old Ellon Williams was attempting to leave the One More Grill and Pub around 10:18 p.m. when her car slammed into the building. Williams told investigators she thought she had her car in reverse, but she actually had it in drive.
The owner, Rebecca Stallings, says about 30 people were inside and had just finished singing karaoke when Williams' 1989 Mercedes-Benz slammed right through two plate glass windows and came to rest inside the building.
Stallings said three people were taken to the hospital and have since been treated and released. She said it was an "act of God" that nobody was killed.
Lin Shelton, a regular at the bar, lost a tooth and picked up a limp.
"It sounded like an explosion," Shelton described. "My back was turned so my instinct was just jump in the air because I felt stuff coming toward me, and it clipped me in the leg, threw me up in the air."
Shelton managed to escape through a back door, but ran back in to help free one of his friends pinned between the wall and pool table.
Rebecca and her husband, Dwight, have been in business at that location for 13 years. They do plan to re-open.
Williams bonded out of jail on Friday.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>