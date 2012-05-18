SC Democratic director reprimanded for calling Haley "Sikh Jesus"

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - The political director for South Carolina Senate Democrats has been reprimanded for referring to Republican Gov. Nikki Haley as a "Sikh Jesus."

Sen. Brad Hutto said director Phil Bailey was reprimanded during a caucus lunch Thursday, and his Twitter account was closed. He says Bailey acknowledged he was wrong.

Bailey posted the tweet Wednesday after state GOP leaders voted to put a candidate Haley supports back on June ballots after she scolded them. The tweet went on to say Haley can resurrect an unlawful campaign from the dead.

State GOP Chairman Chad Connelly called for Bailey's ousting.

Republican political consultant Wesley Donehue says the issue's being ridiculously overblown. He says people are using a bad joke with no racist intent as political ammunition.

The Indian-American governor was raised Sikh.

