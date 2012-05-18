Pat Conroy is guest speaker at SC Book Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Bestselling author Pat Conroy is one of the featured speakers at the 16th annual South Carolina Book Festival.

The annual event starts Friday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center and runs through Sunday. More than 80 authors are participating in the festival put on by The Humanities Council South Carolina.

Events at the convention center are free, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Conroy lives on Fripp Island and is the author of 10 books, including "The Prince of Tides," ''The Lords of Discipline" and "The Great Santini." He will give a presentation at 12:45 p.m. Saturday and host "Pat Conroy Recommends" at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other speakers include fellow South Carolina coastal resident Mary Alice Monroe, who has written more than a dozen novels and children's books.

www.scbookfestival.org

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.