Man gets 30 years for stabbing victim 42 times

ORANGEBURG, SC (AP) - A 26-year-old Orangeburg man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for stabbing a man to death during a fight.
The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports that a jury found DeShawn Powell guilty Thursday of voluntary manslaughter. He had been charged with murder.
Prosecutors say Powell beat 69-year-old Arthur Riley and stabbed him 42 times during a fight at Riley's home in November 2010.
A defense attorney says Powell got into a fight with Riley at the home where drug deals and prostitution often took place, but someone else struck the blows that killed the man after Powell left.
A 2005 murder charge against Powell in a different case is still pending.
