100-year-old veteran to take Honor Flight

Lake Murray, SC (WIS) - Cliff Clayhart's fascination with radio led him to Hawaii and beyond in World War II.
A married man at 31, he enlisted with the Army's Signal Corps. Clayhart thought for sure his age and expertise would keep him on American shores.
Two days after Allied forces raised the American flag on Iwo Jima, Clayhart and his crew moved in to establish communication, like radios and radar.
His time on Iwo Jima was dedicated to supporting the landing strips for the B29s coming and going into Tokyo and other Japanese cities.
The now 100-year-old veteran is making midlands history. He's about to become the first centenarian to go on South Carolina's Honor Flight.
Honor Flight takes off from Columbia next week, to take 100 World War II veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorial built in their honor.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>