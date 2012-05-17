100-year-old veteran to take Honor Flight - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

100-year-old veteran to take Honor Flight

Lake Murray, SC (WIS) - Cliff Clayhart's fascination with radio led him to Hawaii and beyond in World War II.

A married man at 31, he enlisted with the Army's Signal Corps. Clayhart thought for sure his age and expertise would keep him on American shores.

Two days after Allied forces raised the American flag on Iwo Jima, Clayhart and his crew moved in to establish communication, like radios and radar.

His time on Iwo Jima was dedicated to supporting the landing strips for the B29s coming and going into Tokyo and other Japanese cities.

The now 100-year-old veteran is making midlands history. He's about to become the first centenarian to go on South Carolina's Honor Flight.

Honor Flight takes off from Columbia next week, to take 100 World War II veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorial built in their honor.

Copyright 2012 WIS.  All rights reserved.

 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:02 AM EDT2018-06-08 08:02:13 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 08:01:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:48:26 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly