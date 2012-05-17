100-year-old veteran to take Honor Flight

Lake Murray, SC (WIS) - Cliff Clayhart's fascination with radio led him to Hawaii and beyond in World War II.

A married man at 31, he enlisted with the Army's Signal Corps. Clayhart thought for sure his age and expertise would keep him on American shores.

Two days after Allied forces raised the American flag on Iwo Jima, Clayhart and his crew moved in to establish communication, like radios and radar.

His time on Iwo Jima was dedicated to supporting the landing strips for the B29s coming and going into Tokyo and other Japanese cities.

The now 100-year-old veteran is making midlands history. He's about to become the first centenarian to go on South Carolina's Honor Flight.

Honor Flight takes off from Columbia next week, to take 100 World War II veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorial built in their honor.

