Man shot and killed after firing at police

A suspect in a domestic incident was shot and killed by police Thursday morning.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers were called to a home on Cherry Hills Drive at about 10:17 a.m. Thursday for a report of a domestic disturbance with shots fired.
When officers entered the home, they say 64-year-old Craig Jarvis fired at them. Officers returned fire and shot Jarvis.
Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said Jarvis died in surgery just after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Inside the home, officers say they found Jarvis' ex-wife, 68-year-old Lynn Carlisle, dead. Carlisle lived at the home.
No officers were injured.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Carlisle's death as a homicide.
