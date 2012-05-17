Man shot and killed after firing at police - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man shot and killed after firing at police

A suspect in a domestic incident was shot and killed by police Thursday morning. 

The Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers were called to a home on Cherry Hills Drive at about 10:17 a.m. Thursday for a report of a domestic disturbance with shots fired.

When officers entered the home, they say 64-year-old Craig Jarvis fired at them. Officers returned fire and shot Jarvis.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said Jarvis died in surgery just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Inside the home, officers say they found Jarvis' ex-wife, 68-year-old Lynn Carlisle, dead.  Carlisle lived at the home.

No officers were injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Carlisle's death as a homicide.

Copyright 2012 WIS.  All rights reserved.

