Critical USC baseball match up postponed

The big SEC showdown between USC and LSU at Carolina Stadium will not start until Friday.

The series opener was rained out Thursday night. They will play a doubleheader Friday starting at 2:30 p.m.

2nd-ranked South Carolina hosts 9th-ranked LSU in a weekend series. What happens over the next three games could determine the top seed in the SEC tournament.

The winner of the series moves a little closer to securing a top eight national seed for the NCAA playoffs.

Michael Roth is scheduled to start Friday for the Gamecocks.

