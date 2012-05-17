Donations from motorcycle group sends cancer patient to Bahamas

A Lexington middle schooler is relaxing in the Bahamas thanks to donations from a Midlands motorcycle group.
Thirteen-year-old Kennedy Branham was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February. Now a South Carolina non-profit is making her wish to swim with the dolphins come true.
Pete Thomas and the members of his Harley Ownership Group were trying to give Branham a proper sendoff in a motorcycle sidecar, but the weather squashed that idea.
Instead, Branham got a police escort, which is still pretty cool.
"Everybody was staring at the car!" Branham said.
Branham was headed to a resort in the Bahamas.
"I don't know anything about it," Branham said of her trip. "I just know they have cool animals and cool waterslides there. I'm excited!"
Branham's support from friends and family has been nothing short of extraordinary.
"It just feels good because they're being so supportive," Branham said. "It's just so much support, everybody helping out. It's cool."
Erin Branham says the trip will give the family a chance to get away and forget -- at least for 4 days. It's a gift Thomas says is easily worth the donations and a little ride through the rain.
"Once you've seen that and been involved with these children, and see what it does for them mentally and emotionally, it's just fantastic," Thomas said. "It's just worth it all."
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>