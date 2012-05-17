Lightning strike sparks house fire

The Columbia Richland Fire Department says a Thursday afternoon fire in Blythewood was started by lightning.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of North Fire Tower Rd. at about 5 p.m. Firefighters say they had the flames under control within an hour.

Nobody was home at the time. A person driving by noticed the smoke and called 911.

One person was displaced by the fire. There were no injuries.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

WIS news 10 has a crew at the scene and we will bring you updates as soon as we get them.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.