Recent rains seem to be breaking SC drought

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Heavy rains in the past week or so seem to be breaking the drought in South Carolina.

State Climatologist Hope Mizzell says many areas have received beneficial precipitation with rainfall totals ranging from just over 1 inch to more than 10 inches in places.

Last month, the state Drought Response Committee declared six counties in the upper Savannah River Basin to be in severe drought status after 1 of the driest and warmest winters on record.

But in the past week, Murrells Inlet received almost 10 inches of rain and Lyman almost 8 inches.

On Wednesday, there were reports of a foot of water on U.S. 17 along the state's north coast, flooded streets in Georgetown and James Island and wheat and tobacco losses from heavy rains in Horry County.

