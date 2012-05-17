Six suspects swarm bingo hall in armed robbery

Surveillance footage from a bingo hall shows six armed and masked suspects swarm the establishment to rob the business.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a robbery call from the Carter Street Bingo Hall around 1:40 a.m. back on May 12.
Investigators say the six masked men entered the hall with guns drawn and yelled, "Where is the money?"
Bingo hall manager Donnell Richardson says two of the robbers jumped over his counter and demanded money as he laid face down and terrified.
"I didn't want to move," Richardson said. "One guy picked up the copy machine and threw it on me. My adrenaline was pumping. I didn't feel it."
Deputies say the suspects made off with cash, cell phones, and purses from customers inside the business.
Richardson says the robbers also took their sense of security.
"Bingo is kind of like a place of refuge, like Cheers. Everybody knows everyone," Richardson said. "They hurt our family. We just want to make our family whole again."
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
