Report: Drunk man arrested after running into girlfriend with car

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A Gaston man turned himself into authorities after running into his girlfriend with a car, according to sheriff's deputies.

According to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, deputies responded to a domestic problem at a home located on Fish Hatchery Road on May 5.

Upon arrival, officers met with the 35-year-old female victim who stated that her 46-year-old boyfriend, Michael Ray Kirby, hit her with their vehicle, the report stated.

