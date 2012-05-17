Bills sign top pick CB Gilmore to 4-year deal

JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, NY (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed their top draft pick, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, to a four-year contract that's worth about $12 million.

The deal was announced by the team Thursday morning, less than a week after Gilmore took part in the Bills rookie minicamp. Selected 10th overall in the NFL draft last month, Gilmore was a three-year starter at South Carolina and is expected to step in and compete for a starting job in Buffalo.

The Bills have already opened room for Gilmore to take over after they released veteran starter Drayton Florence last week.

Gilmore becomes the seventh of Buffalo's nine draft picks to sign with the team. The only players left unsigned are Buffalo's second- and third-round picks, offensive tackle Cordy Glenn and receiver T.J. Graham.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.