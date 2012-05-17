Two brothers killed in crash, 2 others injured - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two brothers killed in crash, 2 others injured

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Two brothers are dead after they were involved in a two-vehicle accident during a storm Wednesday night near Ridge Spring.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Highway 39, less than a mile from the boys' house. 

Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner identified the 13-year-old as Daniel Allan Dunn. His 18-year-old brother, Travis Dunn, died around 11:45 a.m. due to chest and head trauma.

Troopers said the Travis and Daniel were driving south on Highway 39 when they collided with another car that was heading north.

Daniel was sitting in the front passenger seat and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Highway Patrol. Family members say the boys were returning from dinner when they got caught in the storm.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

