Storm topples wall at old Dept. of Mental Health

A combination of strong winds and heavy rains caused 150-200 feet of a brick wall on the old Department of Mental Health property to collapse Wednesday night.

The wall crumbled around 9:30 p.m. and left a pile of bricks and debris on Bull St. near Elmwood Ave. in downtown Columbia. A light post and several trees on the property also blew over.



One northbound lane of Bull St. was closed until crews were able to clean up the mess. All lanes were back open by Thursday morning.



Maintenance workers said there was no noticeable crumbling or loose bricks prior to the collapse.

