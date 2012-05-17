Broad River bridge reopens after weather-related closure

US 176 over the Broad River is back open after being closed Tuesday because of the heavy rain.

A spokesperson with the Columbia Police Department said the Broad River bridge reopened Thursday morning around 8 a.m.

The road was closed late Tuesday evening when heavy rains caused a piece of construction equipment sitting on the barge next to the river to shift.

Construction crews were concerned that crane sitting on the barge could cause damage to the bridge.



The area that was affected included Broad River Rd. and Riverhill Cir. as well as the other side of the bridge near Lucius Rd.

Contractors originally said they hoped to have that portion of Broad River Rd. back open by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. But crew had to wait for river levels recede to reopen the bridge.

