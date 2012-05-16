Severe thunderstorm slams parts of Richland County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Severe thunderstorm slams parts of Richland County

Wind, rain, and hail were all part of a severe thunderstorm system that slammed parts of Richland County on Wednesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing quarter-sized hail and damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour around 8:15 p.m.

A lightning strike from this storm was the cause of a house fire on Circle Drive, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. A spokesperson says two people were displaced as a result of the fire.

On Bull Street, nearly 200 feet of a brick wall in front of the old Department of Mental Health building collapsed into the road following the storm. Traffic was reduced to one lane for several hours while crews worked to clean up the mess.

SCE&G said up to 750 homes in Richland County were without power at one point in time.

Pictures from a viewer in Hopkins show an ominous swirl of clouds forming with the storm. It is unconfirmed at this point if any sort of tornado formed as a result of this storm.

