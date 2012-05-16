Things look good for kidney donor and recipient

A few days ago, we told you the story of Radley West, owner of Anytime Fitness in Irmo, and one of her clients, Ryan Brooke, who needed a kidney.

Radley would later discover that one of her kidneys was a match to what Brooke needed, so she decided to donate a kidney to her client.

"I have two," Radley said. "It's not vital. I have a spare. Just giving one of my spare parts."

Radley and Brooke went under the knife Wednesday for surgery, and we can report that things have gone well so far for the two.

According to a post on Brooke's Facebook page, surgeons have told his family that Radley's kidney is already working as intended.

As for Radley, her family says everything went well on her end and she's in recovery at an Augusta hospital.



We'll keep you updated on the pair's condition as this story continues.

