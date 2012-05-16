Wheat field proposal caps off unique love story - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Wheat field proposal caps off unique love story

There's a love story growing in the wheat fields of Lee County.

"It's just like hanging out with your best friend every day, because I've known him since first grade," Brooke Chewning said.

Back then, Chewning was just a friend --- one of Josh Bradshaw's smarter friends.

"I tried to cheat off her paper, but she had her arms tighter than Fort Knox around the answers, so there was no chance of cheating. Maybe if she would've let me cheat I would've been a little better off in life. Wouldn't be sitting in the middle of a wheat field!" Bradshaw said.

As the years passed, the friendship got a little deeper. In 6th grade, Bradshaw used a beach trip to try to ask Chewning to be his girlfriend --- problem is he wrote it in the sand at low tide.

"I never heard anything about it. Turns out the tide had washed it away, which was a good thing because it probably would've made things awkward," Bradshaw said.

After high school, they both went off to college and lost touch. But it wasn't until October 2010 when the pair happened to both be celebrating USC's win over Alabama in Five Points and happened to walk into the same bar.

"I was waiting in line in another place and I had to use the bathroom, so I went next door, and she was sitting in there and we haven't missed a day since," Bradshaw said.

Two years later, Bradshaw went back to their roots to take the plunge.

"I'm not the romantic type," Bradshaw said. "There's not a flower shop in town, so I couldn't just do that and set up dinner I had to do something else and I love being outside so I said I'll just cut it out in a wheat field."

So with a buddy, a bush hog, and an afternoon Bradshaw carved out his message. He would then find a way to get Chewning up in an airplane thanks to an agreement with a pilot.

Chewning thought she was going up to check the crops, but she came down with a fiance.   

Up to this point their relationship seemed storybook -- a series of right place, right time encounters, but the story's not over."

"He's on my speed dial, unlike most preachers," Chewning said. "I call him if I have a bad day. Anything goes wrong, he's the first one I call."

Chewning's lifelong pastor, Rev. Sim Smith, was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. It was an announcement he made during his last sermon and one Chewning couldn't bear to hear.

"He's always been like a grandfather to me," Chewning said. "I always knew that when I got married he'd be the one to do so."

As a result of Smith's diagnosis, the two are fast-tracking their wedding. Where others take a year to plan, they've got a month.

So Smith will get a chance to see this homegrown relationship take the next step.

"He's told us that everything happens for a reason," Chewning said. "We can clearly see that here."

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:02 AM EDT2018-06-08 08:02:13 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 08:01:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:48:26 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly