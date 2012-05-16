SC senators defeat attempt to block national education standards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Senate has rejected Sen. Mike Fair's effort to block implementation of nationwide education standards in math and reading.

Fair's measure to block Common Core education standards is stuck in the committee process. The Greenville Republican tried unsuccessfully Wednesday to put it in the 2012-13 budget.

His clause would have barred state education agencies from spending any money on teacher training, textbooks, or tests involving the standards.

The state Board of Education adopted the standards in July 2010 on what kindergarten- through 12th-grade students should learn in the classroom for math and reading. That followed approval by the Education Oversight Committee. Fair is a committee member who wants to undo those votes.

Forty-four other states have adopted the standards, replacing those that now vary state-to-state.

