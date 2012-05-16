Army replaces 1st female head of drill sgt school

By SUSANNE M. SCHAFER

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Army is replacing the first female commander of its prestigious drill sergeant school just days after it lifted her unexplained suspension.

The Army headquarters in charge of training said May 4 that Command Sgt. Maj. Teresa King was reinstated after a six-month investigation, whose grounds were never revealed.

But the same office announced Wednesday there will be a change of command at the drill sergeant school at Fort Jackson, S.C., on Thursday.

King says she will remain in the Army and fight for her reputation. She has filed a complaint that she was targeted because of sexism and racism. King, who is black, will be replaced by a man.

The Army has not explained what it was investigating when it suspended her, except to say it involved her conduct.

