SC gov and lt gov could run together in 2018

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Voters will be asked in November whether the governor and lieutenant governor should run together, but the change wouldn't take place until 2018.

The House agreed Wednesday with the Senate's move to delay the joint ticket by four years. The chamber voted 97-16 without debate. Only Democrats voted against it.

Republican Gov. Nikki Haley blasted senators last month for pushing the change past what could be her second term, calling it a personal affront. South Carolina governors are limited to two terms.

Sen. Jake Knotts proposed waiting until 2018. The West Columbia Republican says he was trying to take politics out of the question by extending the date, so that the restructuring is not about a specific person.

Measures on constitutional questions do not go to the governor for approval.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.