Investigators say apartment fire was arson

Fire investigators in Sumter say a fire at an apartment complex that left 19 people without a home Wednesday morning was arson.

The Sumter Fire Department says at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, someone deliberately set the fire in an apartment at Oak Land Plantation apartments on Edgehill Rd. Nobody was home in the apartment where the fire started.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is looking for the suspected arsonist.



The Sumter Fire Department says two units were destroyed by the flames, six other units were damaged by water. Damage is estimated at about $250,000.



The American Red Cross says it is helping the 19 people who have been displaced by the fire. A temporary shelter has been set up at Birnie Hope Center in Sumter until the victims find another place to live.

