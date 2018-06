PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (AP) - Authorities say a man has survived after being struck by lightning in Pawleys Island.

Midway Fire Rescue spokesman Bob Beebe says the man was working outside Tuesday afternoon when a bolt of lightning hit a tree, then jumped to him.

Beebe says the man was conscious and taken to a hospital. His name and condition was not released.

Beebe says the tree took the brunt of the strike and was split at the top.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.