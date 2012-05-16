Bond set for door-to-door salesman arrested on assault charges

Bond was set at $1092.50 for a door-to-door salesman charged with third-degree assault and battery in an incident on Huckabee Mill Road on Monday.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says 28-year-old Rondell Martin turned himself into deputies on Tuesday. Bond was set at a hearing Wednesday morning.
Deputies say Martin assaulted a 19-year-old woman while he was on the job for a home security company. Investigators say Martin entered the woman's home to provide her information about burglar alarms.
During the information session, officers believe Martin hugged the woman, pushed her down on a bed in a bedroom, and grabbed her legs. Deputies say the victim managed to push herself away from Martin and immediately reported the incident.
Detectives later found Martin conducting door-to-door solicitations in the Swansea community and questioned him about the incident. On Tuesday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Martin.
Detectives did not find any evidence that Martin sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault the 19-year-old woman, but the motive for the assault remains under investigation.
Martin was being held on Tuesday at the Lexington County Detention Center. He will have to pay the full bond amount to be released.
