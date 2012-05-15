Broad River Rd. closed at least until noon Thursday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Broad River Rd. closed at least until noon Thursday

Crews working on The Broad River Rd. bridge say it will remain closed at least until noon on Thursday.

The road was closed Tuesday evening when crews say heavy rains caused a piece of construction equipment sitting on the barge next to the river to shift.

The area that is affected includes Broad River Rd. and Riverhill Cir. as well as the other side of the bridge near Lucius Rd.

Contractors originally said they hoped to have that portion of Broad River Rd. back open by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. But WIS has learned that crews will have to wait for river levels recede to reopen the bridge.

DOT officials offer two detours:

Coming into Columbia on Broad River Road… Drivers detoured onto Greystone Blvd then onto I-126

Coming from Columbia on Broad River Road… Detoured to River Drive - to - North Main Street - to Elmwood and I-126

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:52:11 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:51:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:48:26 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly