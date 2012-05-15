Broad River Rd. closed at least until noon Thursday

Crews working on The Broad River Rd. bridge say it will remain closed at least until noon on Thursday.

The road was closed Tuesday evening when crews say heavy rains caused a piece of construction equipment sitting on the barge next to the river to shift.

The area that is affected includes Broad River Rd. and Riverhill Cir. as well as the other side of the bridge near Lucius Rd.

Contractors originally said they hoped to have that portion of Broad River Rd. back open by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. But WIS has learned that crews will have to wait for river levels recede to reopen the bridge.

DOT officials offer two detours:

Coming into Columbia on Broad River Road… Drivers detoured onto Greystone Blvd then onto I-126

Coming from Columbia on Broad River Road… Detoured to River Drive - to - North Main Street - to Elmwood and I-126

