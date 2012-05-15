City Council looks at plan to put USC alumni center in Vista

USC's Alumni Association is planning to put down roots in Columbia's Vista, according to a sales agreement city council plans to review.
The Alumni Association isn't commenting on the deal, but documents on the city's website give us some idea of what they're proposing.
The association is looking to buy a plot of land at the corner of Lincoln and Senate streets -- that's where Damon's restaurant used to be before it closed.
According to the agreement, the city would provide up to $1.7 million for the construction of an underground corridor that would connect the Convention Center to the proposed alumni center.
The idea is that the center will attract additional tourism dollars and hospitality tax revenues.
City Council will vote on this sale Tuesday night. If approved, it will need a second reading to pass.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>