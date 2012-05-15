City Council looks at plan to put USC alumni center in Vista - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

City Council looks at plan to put USC alumni center in Vista

USC's Alumni Association is planning to put down roots in Columbia's Vista, according to a sales agreement city council plans to review.

The Alumni Association isn't commenting on the deal, but documents on the city's website give us some idea of what they're proposing.

The association is looking to buy a plot of land at the corner of Lincoln and Senate streets -- that's where Damon's restaurant used to be before it closed.

According to the agreement, the city would provide up to $1.7 million for the construction of an underground corridor that would connect the Convention Center to the proposed alumni center.

The idea is that the center will attract additional tourism dollars and hospitality tax revenues.

City Council will vote on this sale Tuesday night. If approved, it will need a second reading to pass.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

