Little Mountain Reunion canceled due to disagreement

If you know anything about the town of Little Mountain, then you know it is the home of their annual reunion.

However, there won't be a reunion at all this year because the association that put on the event couldn't come to an agreement with the town's mayor or council.



"We are liable for anything that happens in the park, although the park doesn't belong to us," association board member Woody Kaminer said. "What if someone trips over a ditch? Are we going to have to be responsible for that someone falls down a hill and breaks a leg? Are we responsible for that? These are things that concerned us."



Kaminer says the concern over the reunion association being held liable was so great that they had no choice but to cancel one of the oldest festivals in the state.



"Our only hope is we are having three new town council members and the mayor will be voted on this November, so we're hoping the town will maybe put in some new people and we can work with them next year," Kaminer said.



We reached out to Mayor Buddy Johnson and the town's attorney, Trey Merck, who drafted the opened-ended liability agreement that association members would have to sign to move forward with the reunion.



Merck sent us a statement saying the non-profit would have to assume liability for things like alcohol and helicopter rides.



Last year's festival brought in about $26,000 that Kaminer says the reunion association donated to different organizations in the town.

