Police release picture of elderly beating, robbery suspect

Police release picture of elderly beating, robbery suspect

Donald Javonte Smith (Source: CPD) Donald Javonte Smith (Source: CPD)
John Brandon Foster (Source: CPD) John Brandon Foster (Source: CPD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An 84-year-old woman tried unsuccessfully to fend off three robbery suspects from her home using her cane, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers say 19-year-old John Brandon Foster and, 21-year-old Donald Javonte Smith, and one other unidentified suspects are sought in connection with last month's.

Police say Foster, Smith, and the unidentified suspect are accused of approaching an 87-year-old man outside of his home on Koon Road on May 10 and forcing their way inside.

Once inside, investigators say the group threatened the man and his wife with guns.

The woman told officers that she tried to fight the men off, but they hit her in the head with a gun.

Police say the suspects stole several items from the couple's home, but some of the items were later recovered.

Foster was arrested last week at the Reserve Apartments on Hardscrabble Road. He has been charged with three counts of burglary second degree, burglary first degree, kidnapping and two counts of larceny.

Smith is still on the run. His last known address was 1718 Myers St. in Columbia. He is known to frequent the Koon Road and Prescott Manor areas.

Officers are considering Smith to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

