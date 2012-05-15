Hundreds of Butterflies in ‘Bloom' in the Midlands - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Hundreds of Butterflies in ‘Bloom' in the Midlands

COLUMBIA (WIS) – More than 20 different species of butterflies are in bloom at the EdVenture Museum in the Capital City.

News 10 Sunrise got an inside look Tuesday at the Critter Garden that boasts hundreds of butterflies that are native to the Southeast.

This is fourth year for the "Blooming Butterflies" annual exhibit that is set-up in the "Critter Garden" at Edventure.

"We modeled this exhibit after a backyard," said Jay Robinson, Museum Experiences Manager at EdVenture Museum. "Kids should be able to come here and recognize a backyard habitat. The butterflies that are in here and the insects that are in here are things that they will see in their backyard…so this is a way to expose them to some of the different unique butterflies here in South Carolina."

At the exhibit, museum goers can get a closer look at the lifecycle of a butterfly from its early beginnings as an egg, to life as a caterpillar and even when the insect undergoes metamorphosis to become a butterfly.

"I think the ability for people to come in and be immersed in the world of butterflies is really a unique experience for the Midlands" said Robinson. We don't have anything like this around."

The exhibit is open from now until October 6th, and the Museum will celebrate "Butterfly Celebration Week" from June 11th- June 15th.

The exhibit is open weekly during regular museum hours, and museum officials say the butterflies are most ‘magical' in sunlight hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.edventure.org/butterflies.aspx.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:52:11 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:51:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:48:26 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly