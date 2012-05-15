NASCAR's Hunter honored by homestate - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

NASCAR's Hunter honored by homestate

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Late NASCAR executive Jim Hunter's home state honored him Monday, enshrining him into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday.

Hunter's son, Scott, with his dad's beloved yellow NASCAR ball cap, said his father would be honored yet uncomfortable taking the spotlight from others he thought more deserving.

Hunter was among eight inductees, including: former Augusta National Chairman Hootie Johnson, former Clemson and NBA standout Dale Davis and ex-NFL star running backs Stephen Davis and Duce Staley.

Former South Carolina baseball coach June Raines, late Clemson baseball coach Bill Wilhelm and amateur sports champion Evelyn "Eckie" Johnson rounded out the group.

Hunter died in October 2010 after a year-long struggle with cancer after spending more than 40 years in NASCAR

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

