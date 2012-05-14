One killed, two severely injured in accident

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is still investigating a fatal accident that killed one person Monday morning on Columbia Road.

Investigators say a Mercedes Benz and a Chevrolet Blazer were traveling in opposite directions on Columbia Road when one of them crossed over the center line and struck the other.

The driver of Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger from the Mercedes and the driver of the Blazer were transported to the Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.



The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the deceased victim.



