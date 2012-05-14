Woman gets 11 years for killing worker on interstate - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Woman gets 11 years for killing worker on interstate

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) - A 30-year-old woman is sentenced to spend 11 years in prison after driving under the influence when she struck and killed a worker on Interstate 85 a year ago.

Misty Dawson pleaded guilty to felony DUI on Monday.

Dawson says she took medicine for nausea and pain before she hit and killed 60-year-old Noah Lark as he worked on the side of Interstate 85 in April 2011.

Dawson has already spent nearly a year in prison after her bond for the felony DUI charge was revoked when authorities charged her with DUI again last May.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly