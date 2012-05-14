Woman gets 11 years for killing worker on interstate

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) - A 30-year-old woman is sentenced to spend 11 years in prison after driving under the influence when she struck and killed a worker on Interstate 85 a year ago.

Misty Dawson pleaded guilty to felony DUI on Monday.

Dawson says she took medicine for nausea and pain before she hit and killed 60-year-old Noah Lark as he worked on the side of Interstate 85 in April 2011.

Dawson has already spent nearly a year in prison after her bond for the felony DUI charge was revoked when authorities charged her with DUI again last May.

