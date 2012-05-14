Haley to sign charter school bill in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) - South Carolina's governor and education superintendent are heading to Greenville to celebrate a bill that supporters say will strengthen and expand charter schools statewide.

Superintendent Mick Zais will join Gov. Nikki Haley as she signs the bill Monday at Greenville Technical Charter High School.

Zais called the bill his top legislative priority. It allows boys-only and girls-only charter schools and requires traditional schools to open their doors for students who want to do extracurricular activities not offered by their charter school.

The bill also allows universities to sponsor charter schools.

South Carolina has 17,000 students in 47 charter schools. They are public schools overseen by a board of parents, teachers and community members, rather than a district board. They're subject to fewer regulations than traditional schools.

