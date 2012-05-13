2 found shot to death outside crashed car

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Investigators say two people found dead in a ditch beside a wrecked car in Hardeeville both suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Authorities said the bodies of 25-year-old Desmond Brown and his 26-year-old girlfriend Octavia Scott were found by someone passing by Friday night.

Hardeeville Police Chief Richard Nagy told The Island Packet of Hilton Head that autopsies scheduled for early this week should help investigators.

Nagy says footprints outside the car matched Brown and blood and other evidence inside the vehicle indicates something violent happened before it crashed at a high rate of speed.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.