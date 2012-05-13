Busch-Newman crew dustup after Southern 500 at Darlington - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Busch-Newman crew dustup after Southern 500 at Darlington

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Those Busch brothers can't seem to avoid the spotlight at Darlington Raceway.

A year after Kyle Busch tangled with Kevin Harvick in the pits after Regan Smith's first Sprint Cup win, the crew for Kurt Busch scrummed with Ryan Newman's group while Rick Hendrick and Jimmie Johnson celebrated the car owner's 200th career victory at the Southern 500 on Saturday night.

Kurt Busch's temper rose after he slid six laps from the end. Newman was caught up in the incident as well. Busch sped out of the pits near Newman's crew. After the race, Busch hit the back of Newman's car and further angered rival crew members. Moments later, both sides were packed together and a series official was knocked backward on Busch's car hood.

NASCAR is reviewing the dustup.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

