Gamecocks fall to Georgia in extra innings

ATHENS, GA (WIS) - The South Carolina baseball team lost to Georgia 6-5 in 10 innings Saturday in Athens.

Going into the game, USC had a one-game lead in the SEC East over Kentucky.

The Gamecocks were down 4-0 in the fifth when Joey Pankake put USC on the scoreboard with an RBI double.

Trailing 5-1 in the ninth, the Gamecocks rallied to tie it at 5, sending the game into extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th, Joey Delmonico singled in the winning run for the Bulldogs, 6-5 Georgia.

The series wraps up with game 3 at 2 p.m. Sunday.

