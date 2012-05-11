Gamecocks win game 1 against Georgia

ATHENS, GA (WIS) The South Carolina baseball team won game one of their series against Georgia 3-1 Friday night.
The win improves the Gamecocks to (38-12) overall and (17-8) in the SEC.
They play game two Saturday afternoon in Athens at 1 p.m.
