Stewart has modest goals for Danica at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Tony Stewart has modest goals for protege Danica Patrick in her Darlington Raceway debut.

He knew "The Track Too Tough To Tame" was going to be difficult. That's why he put it on her Sprint Cup Series schedule. And Stewart would know: In 19 career starts, he's never won at Darlington. It's 1 of only two active tracks on the schedule where he's yet to visit Victory Lane.

So his hope for Patrick on Saturday night is for her just to run as many laps as possible.

Her Sprint Cup debut in February was cut short when she was involved in a Lap 1 accident at the Daytona 500. She got back out on track, but completed just 138 of the 202 laps.

