Gilmore remains unsigned with Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have wasted little time locking up a majority of their rookie draft class by agreeing to contracts with six of their nine selections. The team has not yet reached a deal with first round draft choice Stephon Gilmore.

The deals were reached Thursday as the prospects reported for a three-day rookie minicamp that opens Friday.

The Bills reached agreements with their final six draft picks: fourth-round selections, Florida State linebacker Nigel Bradham and LSU cornerback Ron Brooks; fifth-rounders, Florida State offensive tackle Zebrie Sanders and TCU linebacker Tank Carder; as well as sixth-round pick, Oregon guard Mark Asper, and seventh-round selection Western Michigan kicker John Potter.

That leaves Buffalo with its top three picks unsigned, including South Carolina cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was selected 10th overall. Unsigned prospects can participate in minicamps, but must be under contract before reporting for training camp.

