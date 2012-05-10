Grand Jury indicts Zinah Jennings - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Grand Jury indicts Zinah Jennings

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect
Zinah Jennings Zinah Jennings
Amir Jennings Amir Jennings

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Richland County Grand Jury has decided that the mother of a boy who mysteriously disappeared almost six months ago will go to trial.

Zinah Jennings was indicted late Thursday on charges of unlawful neglect of a child.

Jennings, has been in jail for the last 5 months in connection with the disappearance of her 18-month-old son, Amir. The boy vanished shortly after Thanksgiving last year.

 

Columbia Police have been frustrated in their investigation largely by what they say is Zinah Jennings' refusal to cooperate with them and provide accurate information about Amir's whereabouts.

Jennings' lawyer told WIS last week that he fully expected the Grand Jury to indict his client.

Earlier this week, Amir's grandmother, Jocelyn Jennings, said Zinah has battled depression and a drinking problem. Jennings says she is no closer now to knowing what happened to her grandson than she was several months ago.

Jennings is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

Sidebar: Missing toddler timeline (newest version2)

TIMELINE OF EVENTS November 23, 2011 - 18-month-old Amir Jennings is last seen December, 2011 - Family confronts Zinah Jennings about Amir's whereabouts December 8, 2011 - Jocelyn Jennings More>>

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:52:11 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:51:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:48:26 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly